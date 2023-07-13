So much rain fell over Colorado Springs last month that water demand from Colorado Springs Utilities customers plunged to its lowest June level since 2015.

A record 9.62 inches of rain fell over the city in June — 42.4% of normal rainfall for the area, Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan said by email this week. The precipitation levels shattered a 58-year record of 8 inches for that month, set in 1965, according to data from the the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Last month, Utilities' approximately 531,000 customers used an average 66.6 million gallons of water a day, about 29% less demand than June 2022, according to a staff presentation the Colorado Springs Utilities board is expected to hear at its regular meeting next week.

Customers used about 2 billion gallons of water in total, making it the lowest June usage since 2015, when it was about 2.1 billion gallons, Utilities data show.

Water demand was also lower last month than the nearly 3 billion gallons customers used in June 2013, when Colorado Springs Utilities required customers to save 30% in outdoor water use because of drought conditions, Jordan said Thursday.

The city-owned utility tracks customer water usage back to 2001 to give "a fairer comparison," because experts consider the West's "sustained period of drought" to have started that year, she said.

More precipitation and water-aware customers are contributing to lower water demand in Colorado Springs, she said.

In 2020, the city implemented new permanent water restrictions permitting residents and businesses using sprinklers and other irrigation systems to water lawns and gardens only three times a week. From May 1 to Oct. 15, people must water their landscapes before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

"We believe water-wise rules and more awareness about the importance of water conservation in general as the West has experienced persistent drought the past 20-plus years have contributed to lower use overall," Jordan said.

Utilities tracks water use in several ways and mails letters to customers who don't water according to the three-days-per-week rule, for example.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Compared to last year, thus far we've sent 76% fewer letters, which is a great sign that customers are watering more according to the weather," she said.

Since 2001 Colorado Springs Utilities' system-wide per capita usage rates have dropped by around 40%, another way officials know customers are now more conservative with water usage, she said. That number reflects reductions in individual water use and removes population growth from the equation when compared to total water usage across the community, she said.

The utility relies mostly on snowpack runoff to provide water, but record rainfall last month helped bring water storage across its reservoirs to about 91% total, or more than three years of customer demand stored, Jordan said.

Less water demand translates to fewer water revenues, but "consumption volatility is not unusual for utilities services" like water, natural gas and electricity, Jordan said.

In 2018 the Utilities board established a water reserve account for use when water demand decreases so much it could impact budgets, system maintenance or the utility's ability to secure water. Officials allocate 50% of excess revenues each month to the account, which supplements only water revenues for the current year.

Utilities only uses the water reserve account when its balance is more than $5 million and water revenues are $10 million below budget in the current fiscal year, Jordan said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor weekly report released July 6 showed no "abnormal dryness," one tier of intensity before official drought, across the state for the first time in 1,451 days.

While wet weather this year has given Colorado a break from the drought, "that reprieve is a short-term win," Jordan said.

"We've seen over the past 20 years how quickly things can return to hot and dry. The conservation actions our customers have taken toward becoming water-wise in our semi-arid climate remain an integral component of our sustainable water plan and will help see us through much dryer years."