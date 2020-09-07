The haze coming from the raging Cameron Peak fire has prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue an air quality warning for Monday, including for the Pikes Peak region.
The “action day for particulates” for the Front Range extends to at least 4 p.m., according to public health officials.
If smoke is thick, people with heart and respiratory problems should consider staying indoors. Young children and elderly adults are particularly susceptible to issues.
The department recommends everyone limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is visible.
Visibility of less than 5 miles means smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy, the department said.
Sunday’s heat and winds fueled the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County in northern Colorado to grow to 59,000 acres by Monday morning with only 4% containment.
Many roads remain closed, including Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, and fire officials issued additional evacuations Monday.
Red-flag warnings indicating high fire danger are in effect Monday for much of Colorado.