When his family’s Jeep was stolen in front of him, Mitchell Sanders didn’t think twice before latching onto the luggage rails as the thief sped away.
“All I thought was, ‘Someone’s taking my stuff,’ ” he said.
His feet dragging on the pavement, the friction burning through the soles of his shoes and bloodying his feet, Sanders pleaded with the crook, “You can have the Jeep, just let me go,” he said.
Sanders isn’t the only one in Colorado Springs to give into the urge to fight back against criminals without giving much thought to the risks. Another man was shot at last month after chasing burglars in his car through a subdivision near Pine Creek High School in northern Colorado Springs around 3 a.m.
It’s not vigilantism, they say, but an instinctual reaction to protect themselves, others and their property knowing that police probably won’t get there in time. But taking the law into your hands carries risks, from being hurt or killed to being arrested or sued, even when the other person is committing a crime.
“We advise citizens to not engage someone unless to prevent a loss of life,” said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. John Koch. “No price is worth your life.”
Sanders didn’t think about the physical and legal consequences before grabbing hold; he simply wanted to save his family’s Jeep.
He was sitting in his car in the driveway of his northeast Colorado Springs home smoking a cigarette around midnight June 6 when he noticed a car stop on the street behind him. He got out, went up to the driver’s window and asked, “Can I help you?” The vehicle took off.
Sanders said he chased after the vehicle on foot for a short distance before turning back. Unbeknownst to him, two people had left the car before it took off. When he arrived home, they were taking off with the family’s Jeep, which had been in the open garage with the keys inside.
Sanders jumped on to the vehicle and grabbed the roof luggage rails in an attempt to stop the thieves.
Sanders eventually let go when the driver slowed to make a turn. The Jeep ran over his arm, snapping it. Nine screws and a plate were inserted to hold his arm together.
About two weeks later, another man a few neighborhoods away also pursued a suspected criminal. He said he heard his garage door open in the middle of the night.
“I’m a combat veteran,” the resident said, asking that his name not be used because he’s active duty. “It’s not unrealistic I’d jump up.”
He chased the fleeing vehicle until it drove out of sight, but on his way back home he said he spotted a neighbor’s home being burglarized. Again, he chased the crooks and tried to box them in, intending to make a citizen’s arrest. One of the burglars opened fire then, hitting his car. He backed off rather than exchange fire with them, he said.
Others haven’t backed off, though, holding suspects at gunpoint, and even shooting and killing them before police arrive.
Police acknowledge that there is frustration that officers can’t always arrive as soon as needed — response times have climbed in recent years because of too few officers. But that doesn’t mean someone won’t be arrested and possibly charged if their actions don’t meet the legal definition of self-defense.
Michael Galvin, a Green Beret posted at Fort Carson, fatally shot a burglar he caught in the garage of his west-side home in 2015. Galvin was tried on a negligent homicide charge in the killing — prosecutors said he either should have stayed in his house and called police or used his pistol to hold the burglar at bay until officers arrived.
The judge rejected dismissing the charges under Colorado’s Homeowner Protection Act, popularly known as the “make my day” law after a line in a Clint Eastwood movie, that allows residents to use deadly force against an intruder in their home. A jury acquitted Galvin, sparing him a possible three-year prison sentence.
Another killing in January 2017 in which a downtown resident claimed to be protecting himself and his family also has resulted in murder charges.
Patrick Rau is accused of fatally shooting a homeless man he found sleeping in the basement of a multifamily home. A neighbor said Rau had told him that Donald Wayne Russell, 37, refused to leave, became aggressive and threw things at him before he fatally shot him. The neighbor also said he heard Rau count five, four, three, two, one before he heard a shot.
A grand jury indicted Rau on a charge of second-degree murder — heat of passion, for which he is awaiting trial.
A killing in May 2017 did not result in charges because prosecutors ruled it fell under the make my day law. Felipe Garcia, 33, was shot and killed after kicking in the back door of a home in what authorities believe was a case of marital issues and a prior confrontation. Young children were in the home, and the shooter ordered Garcia to stop before firing a fatal shot, court records show.
Many who chase after burglars, or pull guns on them, are probably like Sanders — they get caught up in the moment, mistakenly believing that the make my day law gives them immunity from arrest.
“It’s important to know that these cases are extremely fact specific, this is not a clear-cut law that can be easily applied to a situation,” said Julia Stancil, an attorney who has worked on several cases where make my day was considered a defense.
Under Colorado’s Homeowner Protection Act, a person is permitted to use deadly force when an intruder enters a dwelling illegally and there is reasonable belief they intend to commit a crime against a person or property.
“The intent of this statute is to keep people safe within their homes. It’s not advisable to chase the intruder out of the home and into the street as the protections of the statute may not apply,” Stancil said.
The man who backed off when the burglars shot at him had a gun in the car, but said he decided not to use it because he imagined the burglars were about the age of his teenage children.
His aim wasn’t to harm the fleeing burglars. “My first instinct was they’re young and I don’t want to kill anyone,” he said.
But he wanted to stand up to the burglars and make a point, one he says the police aren’t making. “I’m not here to put police down, but the response times speak for themselves,” he said.
Colorado Spring police take an average of 11 minutes and 58 seconds to respond to in-progress, life-threatening crimes.
Regardless, police say residents should call 911 rather than place themselves in danger.
“We want people to be good witnesses, and we want them calling us as quickly as possible,” police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. “It is so important for us to have our community not engage with an active situation, to call us, report to us, (and) give us the best available information so we can make decisions on how we’re coming into that environment.”
The department recognizes that burglaries and car thefts are up in the city this year, but Koch says to leave the police work to police and only engage suspects if they present an immediate threat to life.
“We’re talking about property,” Koch said. “It’s not worth injury, and quite frankly, your life.”