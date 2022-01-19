Colorado Springs residents should see a bit of relief on gas and electric bills in the coming months.

Colorado Springs Utilities is planning to lower gas and electric rates starting Feb. 1 a change expected to lower an average customers' bill to about $14.91 a month or about 5% bring the whole bill down to $275.

A decline in the price of natural gas that Utilities uses to produce electricity and residents use to heat their homes is driving the reduction in bills.

The reduction was "primarily driven by warmer than expected weather not only regionally but really across the continental U.S.," said Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager. Natural gas is a commodity and pricing is tied to national and international demand.

However, the reduction will not be in place for the next bill cycle that will reflect January's use, he said. If the community sees substantial cold snaps in this coming winter that could also drive bills higher because residents will be using more gas, he said.

So despite the small decline in rate, customers could see higher bills than they have paid yet this winter in coming months if the weather is cold because they will be using more gas, said Tristan Gearhart, Chief Planning and Finance Officer.

Residents have faced a year of rate hikes with the most substantial coming after the February deep freeze last year that sent the price of natural gas soaring nationally.

Utilities had to raise rates through May to pay off an unexpected $105.3 million spent on gas to heat homes during the four-day cold snap.

In May, rates are expected to fall substantially because the heating season will be over and the cost overruns from last year will be paid off, Gearhart said.

Residents can estimate their upcoming utilities costs online at csu.org/bcalc/ and apply for assistance at csu.org/Pages/CustomerAssistance.aspx.