Two Colorado Springs residents were killed Monday in an accident south of Albuquerque, according to New Mexico state police.

Harlan Leroy Swanson, 94, and Elinor Swanson, 92, died at the scene at the crash, east of Bernardo. The pair's SUV collided with a semi as it turned left "for unknown reasons" onto U.S. 60 from northbound N.M. 304. The 52-year-old semi driver was transported to a hospital, according to police.

“Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seat belts appear to have been used properly,” police said in a release.