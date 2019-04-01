Most Americans say the country is divided, and many tell pollsters they experience loneliness, social isolation and a lack of connection with others.
But the 82 residents of Casa Verde Commons, a cohousing community north of downtown Colorado Springs, are working to overcome division and isolation through community and cohesion.
The Rodriguez family recently sold their Rockrimmon home to buy a condo at Casa Verde.
“This appealed to us because we were downsizing and wanted to be part of an intentional community,” said Michelle Rodriguez at one of the group’s recent twice-weekly common meals. “This is better than what we knew before, and our son now has a bunch of extended grandparents.”
Anna Donovan’s family moved to Casa Verde from the San Francisco Bay Area three years ago.
“Moving here was like having an instant community,” she said “The residents are a friendly, generous community of people who really pitch in and help each other out.”
A global movement
The earliest cohousing community opened in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1970. The model migrated to the U.S., and, in 1991, Muir Commons opened in Davis, Calif.
By 1999, a group of Springs residents talked about starting a community here. The group created its bylaws through a lengthy and sometimes contentious process of consensus-based decision-making.
These weren’t hippies. Richard Kohlhaas, a retired Air Force officer and business owner, and his wife Barb were involved in the talks.
Casa Verde’s 34 energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly, Craftsman-style residences opened in 2002. Today they’re home to 67 adults, 15 young people, 12 dogs, and eight cats.
It’s not a commune. Residents own their condos and a share of community spaces. They pay more than $300 a month in HOA fees to cover shared expenses.
It’s not a cult. There’s no charismatic leader, barbed-wire fences, or mysterious creed. Just a shared set of values, which are posted in the Common House. Residents include Unitarians, Episcopalians, Jews, Buddhists, Religious Scientists and “nones.”
There are an estimated 15,000 cohousers in 168 established U.S. communities across America, including 17 in Colorado. Another 150 U.S. communities are “forming.”
Karen Hoskin is the executive director of the Boulder-based Cohousing Association of the United States, and she’s a resident of Boulder’s Wild Sage community.
Hoskin says cohousing helps people experience the small-town lifestyle they knew as kids.
“People aren’t staying where they grew up anymore,” said Hoskin. “Seniors don’t have their siblings or their kids around them because they’ve gone away to university or moved out of state for a job. Living in a community can help people feel connected.”
Hard work, but worth it
Casa Verde isn’t heaven on Earth. Typical disputes arise over noisy kids, barking dogs, or overgrown hedges.
Residents commit to doing the hard work of settling their disputes face to face. Most say it’s worth it. Those who can’t keep the peace typically move out.
“Whoever said that good fences make good neighbors was wrong,” said one resident.
Community affairs are organized by volunteer teams that manage finances, fun, landscaping and maintenance. A marketing team handles inquiries from homebuyers or real estate agents wanting to buy into the community.
The advertised benefits include:
• a nearly 3,000 square foot common house that includes a mail room, and a large area for meals, meetings, concerts, birthdays and weddings;
• a fitness/exercise room, hot tub and play areas for children;
• vegetable gardens, fruit trees, a woodshop/craft area and a roomy, well-organized tool shed. “We don’t need 34 lawnmowers!” said one resident.
But most say it’s Casa Verde’s nonmaterial benefits that are most important.
Leslie O’Neil, one of the dozen remaining original 2002 residents, says she loves the regular schedule of poker, pingpong and bridge.
“When you get to be a certain age, people start dying, and it becomes hard to make friends,” she said. “Having an intergenerational community with young kids makes this a great place to be.”
Heather Powell Browne, the assistant director of global education at Colorado College, moved into the community with her 5-year-old son a decade ago. Her sister joined the community a year ago, and held her wedding ceremony and dinner in the Common House.
Powell Browne says she witnessed the power of community when her son told her late one night he needed 20 dirty pennies for a first-grade science project the next morning.
“I put an empty bowl on the front porch and sent out an email,” she says. “The next morning, it was like leprechauns had filled the bowl!”