A monthslong effort by Hillside residents to save and revitalize a 42-year-old pavilion constructed in honor of the city’s first and only black mayor and vice mayor, Leon Young, isn’t over despite a financial setback.

“Parks and Rec is trying to tear it down, and we’re trying to save the history of the Leon Young Pavilion,” said the Rev. Paul Nelson, pastor of The Living Word Baptist Church. “When you start tearing down history, that’s not nice.”

Nelson’s church, at 311 S. Hancock Ave., will host a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to rally supporters in a continuing attempt to fight City Hall.

City leaders and staff also have an upcoming public meeting scheduled, saying their intent is to work with the community.

They’ll talk about current and planned projects in the Hillside area and potential new projects during an open house and information session on Aug. 21 at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute. The open house starts at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6 p.m.

City Council President Richard Skorman and Councilman Tom Strand will lead a discussion, which will include homeless issues and the city’s new ordinance that prevents camping within 100 feet of creeks and other waterways.

The city’s Community Development Division allocated a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant in January to renovate the Leon Young Pavilion but announced in June it was giving the money to another project due to the city and the community “being at odds about whether any new structures should be built at the site of Leon Young,” making “meeting the expenditure deadline unlikely.”

That’s not the final word on the pavilion, said Tilah Larson, the city’s senior grants analyst, as the city can apply for 2019 funding from the federal grant source. But any renovations need to follow the process and plans that the city already has in place, Larson added.

Residents have been pushing for revitalizing the pavilion, which was dedicated in 1976 in Young’s honor in South Shooks Run Park, on the southwest corner of East Fountain Boulevard and South Corona Street.

Young, who lived in the Hillside neighborhood until his death in 2004 at age 80, fought to improve neighborhoods, including Hillside, as well as end discrimination and bring equality for all during his 28 years of serving in public office in Colorado Springs.

Larson said residents are the ones who approached the city, in late 2017, expressing concern about blight and toxicity of the old pressure-treated wood from which the pavilion is made. Soil samples tested negative for contamination, she said.

“We said we’d be happy to demo(lish) the site if it was a community concern,” Larson said.

When the renovation grant funding came through from the city’s Community Development Division in January, the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services wasn’t interested in refurbishing the aging structure.

Other plans are on the books.

The future connectivity of the southern end of Shooks Run trail to the Pikes Peak Greenway trail system and additional improvements will “have significant impact on that corridor, which the city is moving forward quite actively on,” Larson said.

The upcoming changes will “transform that overall space as a parkland area with potential destination features,” she said, adding that infrastructure upgrades also will change the configuration of the area.

Some neighborhood activists such as Nelson want the pavilion to remain where it is and be renovated into a nicer amenity. In recent months, they’ve canvassed residents, held meetings with city staff and envisioned what renovations could do for the area.

They invited elected officials to a block party in May that drew several hundred people to the picnic area, collected signatures on a petition and spoke at City Council meetings.

Their neighborhood’s source of pride is showing its age.

The Leon Young Pavilion’s brightly painted wooden fences are marked with graffiti. Some of the picnic tables tilt at a tired angle. Blankets, cardboard and empty food wrappers indicate homeless are camping there.

“The park does not look like other parks named after other prominent city leaders,” Mia Ramirez of the Colorado Trust wrote on the organization’s website, after learning that this year’s grant was a no-go.

“The grass is not as manicured as in Nancy Lewis Park, and it doesn’t benefit from city funding in the same way as John Venezia Park,” Ramirez said. “However, the Leon Young Pavilion is loved.”

Larson said she’s hoping a suitable alternative can be agreed on. She said she attended a Hillside neighborhood meeting in June “to identify an alternate project site or location we’d like to seek 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds for.”

Residents brought forth ideas on making improvements at Memorial Park or Fountain Park, which are in the Hillside neighborhood, Larson said, and will also will be discussed at the Aug. 21 meeting.

Replacing the pavilion is not the same as preserving it, said Nelson, the pastor.

“The work Leon Young did for our city is important,” he said, “and we want to save his legacy, to show our black kids what a black man did for us.”

Larson said the city has an entire park named after Young, the Leon Young Sports Complex on South Chelton Road, and could name a new pavilion at a different location after Young.

“We’d certainly welcome doing something else with that funding; across the street is Shooks Run playground that went in in 2015, and if the community identified the need for an expanded pavilion and space there, we could look at that,” she said.

Nelson said his church is smack dab in the middle of the Hillside community, and residents have been knocking on his door, upset about the whole thing.

Ramirez said no matter what happens, the effort has not been in vain or gone unnoticed.

“By getting together to advocate for the pavilion, Hillside modeled the power of community organizing and demonstrated that this can be a powerful tool for any neighborhood in our city — not just ones like the Old North End or the Broadmoor,” she wrote. “This is a huge achievement, even if the money didn’t materialize.”