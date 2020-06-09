Colorado Springs residents called on City Council members Tuesday to ensure the public is involved in a police accountability advisory committee officials are planning to create.
Residents calling into Tuesday's council meeting pushed for greater police accountability and suggested specific reforms, such as banning the use of chokeholds, requiring police to use body cameras all of the time and launching independent investigations of police officers accused of violence outside of work. Several residents also said they wanted to see some funding for the Colorado Springs Police Department diverted to social programs, such as education, health care and housing.
The advocacy followed days of public protests in Colorado Springs, as elsewhere across the country, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer placed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Council President Richard Skorman welcomed the advocates and their input after the board delayed hearing comments for several hours because of technical problems in the online format of the meeting. Many residents posted frustrations about the delay on the council's Facebook page, where the meeting was being streamed. Residents could not attend the meeting in person because of coronavirus precautions.
Skorman said he wanted to hear from the public about steps the city can take and not just have a dialogue. He said he hoped to hear more feedback in the future.
"We are going to welcome you to come back to City Council to let us know how we are doing," he said.
Colorado Springs resident Jasmine Dunn, who encouraged fellow activists to call in to the meeting, said she would like to see funding for police go toward social programs, such as after school programs and social workers. Many incidents handled by police could likely be better handled by a social worker, she said. For example, social workers would be better prepared to work with residents having mental health crises than police officers.
Dunn said she also would like to see residents from neighborhoods that have experienced police injustice and have first-hand experience with it be appointed to the new advisory committee.
"If you never experience police injustice and you have no idea what we’re talking about, I don’t think you should be on the council," she said in an interview.
Activist Derrick Matthews said he would like to see a committee formed to review many aspects of the police department's operations, including spending, use of force, training, hiring and firing. The committee could also open up communication and launch dialogues between law enforcement and residents.
In the short-term, Matthews said he would like to see the city hold officers accountable for using excessive force during the George Floyd protests. A video taken last week and circulated on social media showed five officers holding a man down on the street after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. In the video, the officers continued to hit the man on the ground.
"They have shown that accountability is needed," Matthews said in an interview.
A city meeting on how the accountability committee might be set up is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are expected to discuss it, but they will not be accepting public comment on it at that time.