State Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, is gathering Democrats’ support for a bill one GOP leader calls “sinister” and others say could bankrupt the Republican Party.
Williams defended House Bill 1046 on Tuesday in the House Committee on State, Veterans & Military Affairs, saying it would prohibit political parties from mandating payment of so-called “badge fees” before delegates or alternates can vote at caucuses or party assemblies.
The committee unanimously approved the bill, cosponsored by Democratic state Rep. Susan Lontine, passing it on to the full House.
The bill also drew support from Republican state Reps. Stephen Humphrey of Eaton and Janice Rich of Grand Junction. But Republican Party leaders were apoplectic over the bill.
The GOP in Colorado charges up to $70 per assembly to serve as a delegate or alternate. Democrats don’t charge those fees; they use money from party donors.
An El Paso County Republican could be elected delegate to multiple assemblies, from legislative, judicial and congressional districts to county and state assemblies.
And they must pay before they can vote at the assemblies, which crowd calendars in even-numbered election years, said Cassandra Sebastian, spokeswoman for the El Paso County GOP.
Williams said political parties shouldn’t be allowed to require payment to participate in the political process. Fees for one person can exceed $100, he said.
“That’s a lot of money, especially with people who are retired, on disability (benefits) or are poor, living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “The right to vote is sacred, and we should be removing all barriers.”
But the fees rarely if ever prevent anyone from voting, and Williams’ bill could bankrupt the state and counties’ GOP organizations, said Eli Bremer, former chairman of the El Paso County GOP, with whom Williams served as vice chairman.
“This was done with completely sinister intentions,” Bremer said. “He knows what he’s doing, and what he’s doing is trying to destroy the party. This is probably one of the top worst pieces of legislation I’ve seen run by a Republican. If this passes with only Democratic support, it’ll be unlikely he’s not recalled over this.”
Sebastian said at least 1,500 delegates in El Paso County pay about $55,000 in fees on even-numbered years, money that pays to hold caucuses and assemblies. “And there’s not a lot of leftover soup afterwards. The bowl is pretty much empty, if not overdrawn.”
Kathryn Porter, though, told the committee she was “completely denied credentialing” at her El Paso County assembly until other delegates covered the fees for her. The state and county GOP “can be more accurately described as a political mafia who demand tribute from subjects in order to participate in the electoral process,” she said.
Martha Tierney, attorney for the Colorado Democratic Party, also testified in favor of Williams’ bill.
But two more county GOP chairmen opposed it.
Eric Stone said not one person in Teller County has been unable to pay the fees over the past four years, and an internal mechanism will cover the costs if someone can’t.
Joe Webb, of Jefferson County, said eliminating the fees would damage grassroots political efforts, and the bill would require delegates and alternates to be informed that they don’t have to pay. “That’s like any one of us going to a restaurant tonight, getting a nice meal, but then the restaurant comes out and says, ‘Whoops, you don’t have to pay.’ Anyone here would be willing to take advantage of that,” Webb said.
Not so, Williams said, as most Republicans will remain willing to pay. The bill is intended to help the party by revitalizing its voter base, broadening participation and rejecting tactics long used by “insider country club Republicans,” he said.
But state GOP Chairman Jeff Hays, former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, said the bill caught him off guard.
“This affects me and my teammates across the Republican Party organization,” Hays said. “It impacts us profoundly, and we were not consulted on this. It’s the way he’s going about this that’s particularly disconcerting.”
Democrats’ regular donors fund events, said Electra Johnson, chairwoman of the El Paso County Democratic Party.
“We think that it’s really, really important to include as many voices as possible and not put up barriers that would limit people from choosing their candidates,” Johnson said. “Anything like that could be seen as a way of infringing on someone’s vote. It’s incredibly limiting.”
But the Democrats’ approach grates on Hays. “The assumption that other donors would pay for it is socialism and not congruent with Republican principles,” he said. “Having other people pay for your stuff is not how Republicans think about things.”
Bremer said other GOP groups could have problems if even a small percentage of their delegates and alternates didn’t pay the fees.
The risk is bankruptcy and the loss of conservative influence in Colorado, he said.
“You run the risk that if the party fails to hold a legally compliant assembly, then the party candidates will not gain ballot access.”
Hays said disagreements within the GOP should be resolved internally rather than being imposed by the Democratic-dominated Legislature.
