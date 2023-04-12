Colorado Springs is forecast for a second day of record breaking temperatures with highs in the 80s Wednesday.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees, Wednesday. Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

If forecasted temperatures prove to be true, Colorado Springs could see record-breaking high temps for a second day in a row, expected to surpass the current record of 77 degrees set April 12, 2010.

A red flag warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m., Wednesday due to dry warm temps and high winds forecast throughout the day.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 73 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 12 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the forecast, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies, and a high of 68 degrees.