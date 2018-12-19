Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency totaling $4.6 million will fund two stormwater mitigation projects in Colorado Springs, the city said in a release.
The first grant, amounting to $2,612,325 will be applied to a bank stabilization project along an 1,100-foot stretch of Douglas Creek south of Garden of the Gods Road, the release said. That eroding streambank threatens Interstate 25, Sinton Road, utilities infrastructure and nearby businesses.
Issues stemming from that erosion were identified in the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2013 audit, the release said.
After the Douglas Creek project is finished, the waterway would be able to withstand a 100-year flood, the release said.
The second grant, totaling $2,005,125, will be spent restoring and stabilizing a 1,750-foot section of Pine Creek which also suffers from erosion issues, the release said. That project aims to protect nearby properties and reduce the amount of sediment flowing downstream.
In all, the grants will fund 75 percent of the total cost for the two projects, the release said. All of the work is expected to cost more than $6.1 million.
Colorado Springs is currently in the midst of a costly lawsuit over the city’s violations of its federal stormwater permit. The lawsuit was filed in November 2016 by the EPA and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, seeking civil penalties. Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy later joined as plaintiffs.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard P. Matsch ruled last month that the city had violated federal stormwater regulations, leaving it liable for what some councilmen have said could be hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. With more alleged violations yet to be argued in court, Matsch earlier this month gave the city and the plaintiffs until early March to try to reach a settlement.
