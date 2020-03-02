A Colorado Springs realtor was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for holding three men at gunpoint on Independence Pass in July 2016 and repeatedly threatening to kill them.
“I had no intention of harming anyone that day,” Brolin McConnell said in court Monday before he was sentenced. “I am extremely sorry for what they have gone through and what the community has gone through."
But after a year and a half in the Pitkin County Jail, McConnell entered an insanity plea. That delayed the case another 14 months while psychiatrists at the state hospital in Pueblo examined him and eventually found him sane.
McConnell was scheduled to be sentenced a month ago, but his Denver-based lawyer wasn’t able to land in Aspen because of weather. However, one of the three victims who’d traveled to Aspen from his home in Hawaii spoke at that time so he would not have to return Monday for the actual sentencing.
“Prior to this incident I was just a simple kid from Hawaii,” Blake Ramelb said last month. “Now I can’t go anywhere without images (from that day) in my head. My life is forever held hostage by this man.”
Ramelb had a foot injury that day and could not easily run away from McConnell, which the two other hostages were able to do. Ramelb said he begged McConnell repeatedly not to shoot him.
McConnell fired a shot from one of the guns at Ramelb’s feet and another beside his head.A second hostage, who asked not be identified, spoke in court Monday and said he’s been robbed at gunpoint twice in Dallas, where he’s from, and that McConnell scares him far more than those robbers. McConnell pointed the handgun at his head, threatened to shoot him in the face and kept flicking the gun’s safety on and off all the while smiling and making odd statements and jokes, he said.
Today, he said he thinks of the incident daily, has “trust issues,” routinely sits in the back of rooms and has nightmares that can ruin his entire week.
Prosecutor Don Nottingham read a statement from the third hostage, Mark Meredith, who said he has post-traumatic stress disorder from the incident.
All three men asked District Judge Chris Seldin to impose a 20-year sentence.
Harvey Steinberg, McConnell’s lawyer, told the judge that his client had no prior record, did not plan to take people hostage and that he suffers from mental health issues.
“This case is driven by mental illness that clearly Mr. McConnell was suffering from at the time,” Steinberg said. “He simply lost it that day.”McConnell’s mother said her son “had been under great stress” at the time of the incident. McConnell was given credit for the 1,315 days he’s already spent in jail in Pitkin County.