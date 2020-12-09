This holiday season is not the typical bustling, cheery time of year it usually is because of the pandemic, but it's still possible to enjoy safe and entertaining festivities this year in Colorado Springs as the city was rated one of the best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Colorado Springs ranked 15th out of 100 U.S. cities for some of the safest activities with the best food and entertainment, according to a WalletHub.
The city's ranking was based on different factors, including the average COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita, the city's walk-ability, traffic congestion, the availability of highly rated takeout or delivery food, and the average cost of meals and alcoholic beverages.
Colorado Springs ranked fifth for food and entertainment and 20th for safety and accessibility. Colorado also ranked as one of cities with the fewest DUI-related deaths per capita around New Year's Eve.
When it comes to picking a New Year's Eve activity, experts suggest avoiding travel.
"Since New Year’s Eve is followed pretty quickly by kids and college students returning to school the smartest choice is to celebrate at home and only with the people who live with you," David L. Corsun, director and professor at the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at the University of Denver told WalletHub. "Help out your local restaurant community by ordering in and picking the food up yourself instead of using a delivery service that gouges the restaurant."
But for those itching to get out. Corsun suggests a "staycation."
"Treat yourself to overnight in a nice hotel (with excellent sanitizing protocols), bring a bottle of bubbly with you, order dinner in and luxuriate," Corsun said. "If you must have more and can afford to do so, rent a home for a few nights in a resort area."
But many who cannot afford lavish hotel visits can make staying at home special by gathering virtually with family and friends for a safe, affordable option.