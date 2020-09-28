Colorado Springs ranked no. 1 in a recent survey that studied 100 of the best fall vacation destinations and COVID-19 safety measures nationwide, according to Lawn Love, a lawn care and landscaping company.
The study analyzed cities that offer colorful fall foliage, as well as the availability of outdoor spaces for tourists to visit while maintaining safe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the study, Colorado Springs has "a wide range of beautiful outdoor attractions making social distancing easier to maintain."
The study cited local attractions such as Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Here's a guide to hikes and drives in Colorado that show off the state's fall colors.
In terms of travel during the pandemic, Colorado Springs was ranked as the top city because of its central location that allows tourists to conveniently drive from other states instead of "cramped air travel that can potentially pose a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19," the study noted.
According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday, the state reported 69,079 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 2,049 deaths among all cases. Read more coronavirus updates here.
Other high-ranking fall vacation destinations in the study include cities in Washington, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.
