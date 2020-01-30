Colorado Springs and Denver were ranked among the best cities in America for football fans in a study that was published just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
The study, which was conducted by financial website WalletHub, ranked Colorado Springs as the 113th-best city for sports fans and Denver as the 15th-best city.
The study analyzed 245 U.S. cities with a population of over 300,000.
The researchers determined the scores based on 21 metrics graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best conditions for football fans.
The metrics included each city's pro football rank, college football rank, performance level and more.
Pittsburgh, Pa. ranked No. 1 and Brookville, N.Y. ranked No. 245.
The survey included three smaller Colorado cities in the "midsize city" category. Greeley ranked No. 52, Boulder ranked No. 55 and Fort Collins ranked No. 60.
