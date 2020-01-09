Traverse the world’s last remaining tropical glaciers on a trek up Africa’s second-highest peak — Point Lenana in Kenya.
Catch the debut of a massive arts center on Isla del Rey, an islet tucked into the port of Mahón, Spain.
Or, marvel the panorama of the Olympic City atop Pikes Peak inside a zero-energy complex in Colorado Springs.
All three itineraries were part of a list, published in The New York Times on Thursday, of 52 destinations recommended to explore around the globe in 2020. Colorado Springs was one of the seven U.S. locations included in the list.
Colorado Springs, “a gateway to alpine vacationlands since trains first arrived in 1871” will “spring anew in 2020,” writes New York Times’ reporter Kathryn O’Shea-Evans.
The list cites April’s opening of the $90 million U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the debut this fall of the Pikes Peak Summit House as reasons to visit Colorado’s second-largest city.
To fuel one’s travels, the New York Times suggested Nightingale Bread, where they mill their own organic heirloom grain at the Lincoln Center. Or, Four by Brother Luck to try cornbread with wojapi (berry sauce) or another dish inspired by indigenous foods of the Four Corners region.
Fresh trout from Front Range streams can be found on the menu of The Broadmoor hotel: “a pink stucco Italian Renaissance-style resort that looms over the landscape like a fever dream of Gold Rush-era miners,” wrote O’Shea-Evans.
The New York Times compiled the list by polling its Travel Desk and asking for suggestions from its travel writers and frequent travelers.
Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com. Twitter: @oliviaprentzel