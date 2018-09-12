The Military Times Reboot Camp ranked Colorado Springs as the number one large city for veterans to call home in 2019.
Nearly 600 cities were evaluated from considerations of veteran and military culture and services, key economic indicators, and factors of livability, the Military Times Reboot Camp said.
Sitting at the base of Cheyenne Mountain is Fort Carson, dubbed "the best hometown in the Army." More than 40,000 service members and 80,000 veterans were live in the Pikes Peak region, which is home to five military bases. The veteran median income is $51,478, about $20-thousand more than non-veteran median income according to the most recent Census surveys from 2016.
Four Veteran Affairs health facilities are located within 50 miles of the city, giving the area's health rating three out of four stars based on data from United Health Foundation's 2017 America's Health Rankings Annual Report and the 2018 County Health Rankings collected by the Military Times Reboot Camp.
Summit Economics, LLC produced a report that showed a $36.6 billion economic impact on the state. The third largest economic sector in Colorado is the defense sector, which produces 7.5 percent of the total jobs in the state. 247,000 jobs were created statewide by the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs, the report said.
“Not only is the city ranked the most desirable place to live in America, it is especially hospitable to our veterans with an overwhelming number of veteran service organizations, incredible national pride and a true appreciation for those who serve,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in an email to Military Times.
Colorado Springs is no stranger to high rankings in quality of life.
In April, US News and World Report named Colorado Springs the nation's No. 2 best place to live. The city has scored well on rankings for decades, with its employment opportunities, quality of life, pleasant weather and scenic views putting it atop lists.
Virginia Beach, Virginia ranks number two for the best large city for veterans to live in 2019. Close to Colorado Springs' population, Virginia Beach is home to 452,602 people, with 16.8 percent being veterans, the 2016 Census survey shows. 11 Veteran Affair health facilities are located within the city, rating the area's health as 3.5 out of four stars based on data from United Health Foundation's 2017 America's Health Rankings Annual Report and the 2018 County Health Rankings.
In a city of nearly 1.5 million people, San Antonio, Texas takes third on the list of best cities for veterans to live in 2019. 11 veteran commissioners give insight to legislative issues that impact the city's active-duty and veteran population. 9.6 percent of the population is made up of veterans with a median income of $45,305. 15 Veteran Affair health facilities are available within 50 miles of the city. A high active-duty population, world class medical facilities and a low cost life style attract many veterans. In 2017, the city established a trademark, labeling it as "Military City USA."