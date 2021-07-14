Colorado Springs ranks among the top places to live in the Unites States, according to an analysis by U.S. News and World Report.
Colorado Springs ranked sixth on the publication's list, which ranked the 150 most populous metro areas in the nation.
"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the report said.
Three other Colorado cities made the list with Boulder claiming the top spot. Denver ranked No. 14 and Fort Collins was No. 17.
Here are U.S. News and World Report's top 20:
1. Boulder, CO
2. Raleigh & Durham, NC
3. Huntsville, AL
4. Fayetteville, AR
5. Austin, TX
6. Colorado Springs, CO
7. Naples, FL
8. Portland, ME
9. Sarasota, FL
10. Portland, OR
11. Boise, ID
12. Ann Arbor, MI
13. Des Moines, IA
14. Denver, CO
15. San Francisco, CA
16. Madison, WI
17. Fort Collins, CO
18. Melbourne, FL
19. Seattle, WA
20. Charlotte, NC