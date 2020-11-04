The railroad south of downtown Colorado Springs needs to be rebuilt and moved south to replace a more than 100-year-old bridge, city officials say — a move that would displace businesses and homes on east Mill Street.
The proposed $42 million realignment of the tracks would likely start no earlier than 2025 and and it must be done to replace the aging railroad bridges over south Tejon Street and south Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs city plans say. The bridge over Tejon Street was built in 1902 and the one over Nevada Avenue went up in 1948. Both carry about 40 trains a day, according the city.
The project will improve safety and reduce some noise from the trains, but it's also expected to impact about 20 property owners mostly between south Nevada Avenue to about south Cascade Avenue, city representatives said at a Wednesday open house, held by appointment. Between eight to 10 property owners could be permanently displaced by the move, said Brad Rodenberg, a city consultant with Right of Way Services.
The city plans to compensate property owners for their losses once the project is funded, but the timeline for that is not set, said Aaron Egbert, Colorado Springs senior engineer.
"We know it's tough. We know it's difficult," Egbert said of the displacement.
The railroad bridges cannot be rebuilt in place because the bridge over Tejon Street does not provide minimum vertical clearance required by modern standards, Egbert said. If the city lowered the elevation of the road it would make it difficult or impossible for drivers to use the driveways along Tejon Street because the road would be several feet lower than before, Rodenberg said.
The city also examined changing the route of the railroad to go around the east Mill Street neighborhood and follow the path of Fountain Creek and Interstate 25, but that was estimated to cost $111 million and found to be too expensive, Egbert said. It also would have put the railroad in the 100-year flood plain, he said.
The proposed plan is the least expensive of all the options examined and it includes improved railroad crossings at Sierra Madre, Las Animas and Conejos streets. The new barriers at those streets will allow the trains to stop blowing their horns every time they pass through, Egbert said. The alignment will also eliminate a northern curve of the line and potentially prevent the train wheels from squeaking as much, he said.
The timing of the project will be determined by available funding.
Voters may be asked to reauthorize the 1% sales tax in El Paso County to fund the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority in 2022 and that funding could allow the railroad to be moved, Egbert said.
The two railroad companies that use the line, BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad, are also expected to help cover some the costs, but the amount has yet to be determined. The city will also pursue grant funding, Egbert said.
Property and business owners along east Mill Street have mixed emotions on the proposal.
James Syverson bought his house on Mill Street in 2018 without knowing about the plans to move the railroad, he said. He doesn't want to leave, but he also doesn't want the railroad to move closer to his back door because he doesn't think he could stand the noise.
"It’s a terrible situation, uprooting people from their homes," he said in an interview.
He is also concerned the compensation he has been offered for his property isn't fair and may fight it, he said. He also talked with neighbors who are unhappy about the proposal, he said.
The owner of Joe's Auto Sales, Joe Venezia, said he is comfortable with construction that would go through his business on Nevada Avenue because he expects to be retired by the time construction starts in 2025.
"I am happy somebody is kicking me out of here, because I should have been a long time ago," said Venezia, 69, who has owned his business for about 30 years.