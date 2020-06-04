- PHOTOS: Day 5 of George Floyd protests in Colorado Springs.
After several nights of unrest, the fifth night of protests in downtown Colorado Springs ended peacefully Wednesday, about 1 ½ hours after the inaugural curfew.
At the 10 p.m. curfew, about 200 protesters remained outside City Hall. After several minutes, officers used a loudspeaker to urge the crowd to “obey the curfew order,” sending them on the move.
Most walked to Acacia Park — several as a group, with little signs of dispersing. There were no reports of tear gas or rubber bullets.
Several demonstrators wore helmets and ski masks and some wore cloth masks over their mouths. None were seen wearing gas masks, despite a tweet by Colorado Springs police that suggested otherwise.
A protester urged the crowd to “hold each other accountable,” stressing that no one should throw rocks or vandalize buildings, and stop others if they see them doing so.
At about 11 p.m., the crowd dwindled down to about 40 people, who continued to walk silently along sidewalks north of City Hall, until returning to meet a separate crowd on the steps of City Hall nearly 30 minutes later.
David Burke, an organizer, told the crowd to give themselves a round of applause for remaining peaceful.
David Burke, an organizer, tells everyone to go home and come back with the same energy tomorrow at noon. He is asking the crowd to give themselves a round of applause for remaining peaceful.— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 4, 2020
There’s a crowd of about 60 people outside of City Hall but several people are collecting garbage, preparing to go home. pic.twitter.com/tUralbtQPg— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 4, 2020
“Right now, we’re showing them that we are stronger than all this violent, stupid stuff. We come together … in silence. We had this silence tonight for everybody who has fallen, everybody who been hurt by the police in the last year,” Burke said.
Burke, 20, said he has been at every protest but began to encourage the crowd to remain silent and calm after seeing the crowd become “rowdy” the nights before.
“We’re not having no more rowdy nights, no more tear gas, no more concussions,” Burke said.
“The belligerent people that want to make it not fun for us, who don’t want to get hurt, we push them out of our group, we single them out to the police because we are not going to jail for your stupid crimes.”
Burke asked the crowd to return to City Hall with the “same energy” Thursday at noon.
The police department thanked the protesters in a tweet Wednesday night saying it was “appreciative of the organizers who ran a nonviolent event, cleaned up their trash, and protested peacefully.”