Prospect Lake Beach in Memorial Park will be closed this summer while the beach house undergoes a $1 million renovation.
"The swim area and the beach house will be closed for the season," said Tilah Larson, senior analyst for the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services."You are still obviously welcome to come to Prospect Lake. We hope you enjoy it. The regular amenities will still be available, so we'll have our boat house attendant out there. People can stand-up paddle board, rent kayaks, those types of activities on the lake. Certainly fishing is still open, so the lake is still open for business."
About two-thirds of the project's funding will come from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant, Larson said.
The grant was part of GOCO's Generation Wild campaign, Larson said. It's intended for projects "connecting youth and families to nature in better ways that are a little more localized, understanding that we have some undeserved populations (for whom) it may not be as easy to get to the western side of our community, so to create these nature-based opportunities within neighborhoods."
The grant also helped fund a youth bike park at Fountain Park, 901 E. Fountain Blvd.
After the beach house is renovated, it will be used for programs year-round, Larson said.
"This is obviously a very old facility — it's basically a heritage amenity for our community — and so it was built at a time where there (weren't) standards to have accommodations in these facilities," she said. "So what we really need to do is update it for contemporary use, so everybody in the community can access and use the space.
"We're really hoping that this is going to serve as an anchor for Memorial Park. We have folks who are interested in offering yoga on the beach or other types of actives out of the space, and really bringing people back to the space as it was once historically used."
In 2012, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region partnered with the city to run four outdoor aquatic centers, one of which is Prospect Lake Beach, the YMCA's website says.
To alleviate concerns about the closure, the YMCA chose not to increase the cost of admission to the outdoor pools this year, said spokeswoman Jenna Press. She said she hoped people wouldn't be inconvenienced, especially because Prospect Lake typically has fewer visitors and is open less often than the pools.
"We did not increase the prices on our summer pool passes this year with that in mind — that we would be down a location," Press said. "We just kept our prices the same as last year, and so people will just have three options instead of four."
The three pools the YMCA manages are Monument Valley Pool, 220 Mesa Road; Portal Pool, 3535 N. Hancock Ave.; and Wilson Ranch Pool, 2335 Allegheny Drive.
YMCA pool passes cost:
• For members, $200 for a family pass or $125 for an individual pass
• For nonmembers, $450 for a family pass or $325 for an individual pass