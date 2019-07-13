Colorado Springs PrideFest family day wrapped up Saturday at America the Beautiful Park, but there’s more in store for Sunday, including an all-day festival, and the Pride Parade downtown.
The Pride Parade begins 11 a.m. on Sunday and is free and open to the public. The parade will travel north on Tejon Street to Colorado Avenue, and will end on Cimino Drive under the Colorado Avenue Bridge. Get the full list of road closures here.
The Pride Parade theme for 2019 is Rise Up! Remembering 50 years of Stonewall.
Parade marchers can begin lining up at 8 a.m.
The Pride festival begins at 10 a.m., and the cost to enter is $5 per person.
According to event organizers, items prohibited at the event include, weapons, unsealed beverages, and unleashed or aggressive pets. Searches will be conducted at the gate.
Sunday’s festival schedule includes various performances and entertainment on both the 98.9 Magic FM stage and The Beer Garden stage.
The Beer Garden stage will feature music performers Crispo and Kelly Neff, multiple drag showcases, and will end with a dance party from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The 98.9 Magic FM stage will feature speakers, Out Loud Springs Men's Chorus, parade winners and awards, headline drag performances, and will also end with a dance party.
For more information on PrideFest got to cospridefest.com