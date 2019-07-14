The annual PrideFest Parade was held in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The parade ended at America the Beautiful Park where the two-day PrideFest was held. Loretta Lovely holds one of the corners of the rainbow flag as the parade turns the corner at Colorado Ave. and Tejon St. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The annual PrideFest Parade was held in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The parade ended at America the Beautiful Park where the two-day PrideFest was held. Foam spills over the sides of the Club Q float during the parade. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs School District 11 was represented by a delegation of 200 marchers in the annual PrideFest Parade in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
U.S. Senate candidate Dan Baer (left) was the parade's Grand Marshall and led the way through Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue next to his husband, Brian Walsh. They were participating in the annual PrideFest Parade in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The annual PrideFest Parade was held in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The parade ended at America the Beautiful Park where the two-day PrideFest was held. A rainbow colors decorated dog walks down the street with a group representing Planned Parenthood. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
One parade protester has a few words with a parade participant, but the conversation didn't go any further. The annual PrideFest Parade was held in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The parade ended at America the Beautiful Park where the two-day PrideFest was held. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The annual PrideFest Parade was held in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The parade ended at America the Beautiful Park where the two-day PrideFest was held. Loretta Lovely holds one of the corners of the rainbow flag as the parade turns the corner at Colorado Ave. and Tejon St. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Fifty years, two weeks and two days after the Stonewall riots catalyzed the gay rights movement in the U.S., Colorado Springs celebrated the legacy of that moment with a parade and festival Sunday in downtown.
Organizers said that this year's PrideFest, with the theme Rise Up: Remembering Fifty Years of Stonewall, was the largest in Colorado Springs, with more registered vendors and parade participants than ever before.
More churches took part this year and Colorado Springs School District 11 was represented by a 200-strong delegation.
"When we talk about Rise up: 50 years of Stonewall, we’re talking about the 50 years of progress," Public Relations Coordinator Matt Radcliffe said.
U.S. Senate candidate Dan Baer was the parade's grand marshall and led the way along Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue next to his husband, Brian.
“When I was growing up in Littleton, the idea that there would be a big Pridefest in Colorado Springs would have seemed like a faraway dream," Baer said. "I think it’s great that so many people came out this morning.”
The parade route was lined with thousands of colorfully-dressed supporters, many waving rainbow flags and cheering as friends and groups passed by.
This year's PrideFest headliners were five drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.
According to Baer, drag queens were important participants in the Stonewall demonstrations.
“It was largely trans women of color and drag queens who were the ones . . . who fought back first," Baer said. "They were the leaders of what became the broader LGBT rights movement.”
Local drag queen Tiffany Alexander could recall a time when draq queens were stopped and "stripped down" by police to check if they were wearing male clothing. If they didn't have an article of men's clothing on, they could be jailed.
“Stonewall was one of the few places where we had freedom to be who we wanted to be," Alexander said. "And the government as well as society was trying to take that away from us, so we fought back to keep it.”
According to Baer, the increase in nationwide acceptance of the LGBTQ community is evident in Colorado Springs. The Colorado native has seen the state become more progressive, and Colorado Springs with it.
"It’s upbeat and positive and welcoming and optimistic and I think that speaks well of Colorado Springs and of the community that is here.”