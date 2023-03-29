This year’s two-day Pikes Peak Pride parade and festival in Colorado Springs celebrating LGBTQ+ people will commemorate the five victims of the Nov. 19 fatal shooting at the gay bar, Club Q, organizers said Wednesday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10-11 at Alamo Square Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.

Vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden and entertainment will be featured. The parade will be held on Sunday.

Youth-oriented programs including rainbow art activities, drag story time and a chalk contest also will be available.

The observance coincides with June being recognized nationwide as Pride month, organizers said. The Colorado Springs celebration usually has been held in July.

“Our goal was always to celebrate our Pride here in the Pikes Peak region during national Pride month,” Jessica Laney, executive director of Pikes Peak Pride, said in announcing the event.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“This year, we were able to assemble our team and save the dates in time — not to mention coordinating with Denver Pride — to make that dream a reality.”

This is the second year the event will be held under the current Pikes Peak Pride event committee.

The festival will have increased security and security sweeps throughout its duration, organizers said.

Laney said the committee also is “working to ensure it will continue to be a welcoming space for all members of the community.”

“With a theme of, ‘The Power of Pride,’ we will show the world that we are stronger together and we will never forget,” she said.

Sponsors, vendors, parade participants, entertainers and volunteers can sign up at www.pikespeakpride.org.