Gazette file photo. 

 photos by CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

As the Pikes Peak region prepares for the season's second blast of snow Wednesday night, Colorado Springs could see up to 5 inches of powder, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Weather service data showed that about 7 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning in Leadville, and 4 inches in Vail and Steamboat Springs. 

Accumulations of heavy snow — 6 to 12 inches — are possible Wednesday in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches are forecast in lower elevations, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds Wednesday night could hit 20 mph.

In Colorado Springs shows rain showers are expected before sleet arrives between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with snow after 9 p.m. Colorado Springs could see between 3 and 5 inches, according to the forecast. 

State transportation agencies encouraged Colorado residents to prepare, after scores of car wrecks and flight delays came with Colorado first snowfall Oct. 11.

"Whenever possible, avoid driving in a winter storm," reads Colorado Springs' website.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends checking a vehicle's tires before the cold weather sets in.

Starting Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs' snow plows will be set for a full call-out response to  icy streets, a city Public Works spokesman said Tuesday.

