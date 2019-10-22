As the Pikes Peak region prepares for the season's second blast of snow Wednesday night, Colorado Springs could see up to 5 inches of powder, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Weather service data showed that about 7 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning in Leadville, and 4 inches in Vail and Steamboat Springs.
Accumulations of heavy snow — 6 to 12 inches — are possible Wednesday in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches are forecast in lower elevations, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds Wednesday night could hit 20 mph.
After a dry and pleasant start to Wednesday, widespread snow is expected across the region Wed. evening through Thurs. evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1iOWGRFSYH— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 22, 2019
In Colorado Springs shows rain showers are expected before sleet arrives between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with snow after 9 p.m. Colorado Springs could see between 3 and 5 inches, according to the forecast.
State transportation agencies encouraged Colorado residents to prepare, after scores of car wrecks and flight delays came with Colorado first snowfall Oct. 11.
"Whenever possible, avoid driving in a winter storm," reads Colorado Springs' website.
If you need to travel anywhere along I-25 between Denver and Trinidad on Thursday morning, you need to be prepared for wintry driving conditions, the likelihood of traffic accidents, and MUCH slower travel than usual. This obviously includes "The Gap"...#cowx— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) October 22, 2019
The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends checking a vehicle's tires before the cold weather sets in.
Starting Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs' snow plows will be set for a full call-out response to icy streets, a city Public Works spokesman said Tuesday.