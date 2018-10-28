Two Colorado Springs Jewish congregations will hold a prayer vigil Monday night for the victims of the shooting in which 11 people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The vigil will feature prayers of healing for those victims who survived the attack and are still being treated for their wounds.
All members of the community are welcome to attend the vigil, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., at at Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St.
Participants will include local clergy, elected officials, and other civic leaders.
The planned Colorado Springs prayer vigil follows a Sunday night vigil at Temple Emanuel in Denver, which was attended by Governor John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
Flags in Colorado have also been lowered in honor of those killed in Saturday's shooting.
Hickenlooper says Colorado flags will remain at half-staff at public buildings through sunset on Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report