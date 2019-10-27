A power outage east of downtown Colorado Springs is effecting nearly 4,000 residents as a winter storm rolls through the region, bringing temperatures below freezing.

The power outage spans just north of Carefree Circle and south to Constitution Avenue. The outage reaches east to Cimarron Hills near Peterson Road and west to North Academy Boulevard. Click here for Colorado Springs Utilities power outage map.

We are aware of a large power outage affecting 3,800 customers. Estimated time of restoration is 1 a.m., but hopefully our crews will get everyone’s power turned back on much sooner than that on this cold night. Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/mDCQB3rNOW — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 28, 2019

Utilities crews estimate the power to be restored by 1 a.m., but hope to have it fixed sooner. Temperatures have dropped to the low 20s in Colorado Springs as the predicted winter storm rolls into the region.

