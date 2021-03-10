Colorado Springs is expected to be the bullseye for a "high impact storm" that's set to hit the state this weekend with what could potentially be the heaviest snow of the season, meteorologists said.
A storm seething over the Pacific is forecast to make landfall Thursday and could bring more than of a foot of snow to Colorado Springs by the weekend, said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"Heavy snow and strong winds make for possible blizzard conditions," Wankowski said. "The most impact will be on higher terrain."
Areas including Rampart Range and Palmer Divide will probably see the most accumulation, Wankowski said.
The foothills north of Colorado Springs could get between 3 and 5 feet of snow, Joel Gratz, a meteorologist for OpenSnow.com, said.
"This is an awesome storm," Gratz said. "Hopefully one that will give us quite a bit of snow and water."
Then entire state of Colorado is experiencing some level of drought, with some areas facing expectational or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Gratz said a soaking snow could help the state's water situation.
While there is high confidence the storm will bring snow, meteorologists stressed that it's too soon to know exactly how much snowfall to expect — but the bottom line is to be prepared.
"Wind will accompany the snow and will result in blowing/drifting snow, reduced visibilities and difficult if not impossible travel at times," Colorado Springs snow manager Corey Rivera said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid traveling during the blizzard, which is expected to peak Saturday into Sunday. If drivers are determined to travel this weekend the agency suggested arriving before Friday night.
"Heavier snow may fall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide," the agency said in a news release. "The most severe impacts are expected for the lower elevations."
The last time a storm of this size hit Colorado was in 2003 when high terrain saw six feet of snow, the agency said.