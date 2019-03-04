A Colorado Springs political consultant known for his love of Republican politics has died in a Kenya helicopter crash, the Associated Press reported Monday.
Kyle John Forti was among four Americans killed along with a local pilot when a helicopter crashed near Kenya's Lake Turkana.
The crash occurred Sunday night in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp, according to an internal police report seen by The Associated Press.
The United States Embassy confirmed the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti.
El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf was among the mourners who took to Facebook Monday.
"I am saddened by the loss of Kyle John Forti, a friend of mine and an Old North End Colorado Springs resident," VanderWerf wrote on the social media website. "He was a great Republican, co-founder of D/CO, a consulting firm, helped me in my campaign, and lived in my County Commissioner district. He was also just simply a decent guy! He will be missed."
Jeff Hunt, who heads public policy for Colorado Christian University, described Forti as a man of faith and deep convictions.
"Our world needed him. He was a force for good in our culture," Hunt said on Twitter. "He was a bright light of compassion, peace, strength, kindness, and love."
Aurora City Councilman Ryan Frazier said "heaven gained an angel" with Forti's death.
"Words can not do justice to describe how shocked and deeply heart broken I am to learn of the loss of a super good guy, a teammate, a friend, and a loving father/husband, Kyle Forti," Frazier wrote on Twitter.
The embassy referred further questions to Kenyan authorities.
Last month two Americans were among five people killed when their plane crashed as they were traveling to Lodwar near Lake Turkana. Kenyan police had reported three Americans killed but the U.S. Embassy confirmed two.
The Associated Press contributed to this report