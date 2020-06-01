Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.