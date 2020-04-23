Colorado Springs police said in a tweet Thursday evening that authorities were searching for a wanted suspect east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

About 3:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Monteagle Street, authorities said. The suspect is wanted on felony charges and may be armed with a weapon, police said.

"Please stay out of the area!" a tweet from the department said. "Some road closures in the area are related to the police situation."

