A Colorado Springs man, Trevor Snow, was arrested on suspicion of assault after a police vehicle was rammed early Wednesday morning in a Taco Bell parking lot at 2935 Hancock Expressway, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Taco Bell parking lot at 1:49 a.m. When police arrived they approached a parked red pickup with man sitting inside. The truck was listed as a stolen vehicle.
As police attempted to detain the man he allegedly shifted the car into reverse, slamming into a police vehicle. He then ran out of the truck.
Police followed on foot and arrested him.
Snow was being sought on a half dozen open warrants which included a felony theft for more than $20,000.