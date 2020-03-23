Colorado Springs police to take photos of ID, registration during traffic stop to slow spread of COVID-19

Colorado Springs police officers are changing the way they conduct traffic stops in an attempt to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.
Starting Monday, officers may not ask for a driver's ID and registration, but ask for them to hold the documents out while an officer takes a picture, the post read. The officer will use the picture to verify the documents in his or her patrol car before deleting the picture, according to the post.
If the officer issues a summons, the driver no longer needs to sign a document, the department said, and the officer with write "COVID-19."
The change in procedure does not mean the officer has the virus or believes that the driver has been exposed the virus, but will limit contact between officers and the public and practice social distancing, according to the post.