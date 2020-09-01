Two men were arrested Tuesday morning and a warrant was issued for a third man suspected of stealing a box truck and a motorcycle in Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a burglary in the 2200 block of South Circle Drive around 6:16 and saw a stolen red box truck. An unmarked police car followed the truck until it stopped along the Midland Trail and was left unattended.
Police searched the box truck and found a stolen motorcycle inside. Officers then found one suspect a block north trying to flee and tased him twice. David McKnight was taken into custody along with Jason Garling, who police found after searching the area with dogs.
Police found evidence for the identity of a third suspect and will request an arrest warrant.