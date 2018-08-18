Editor’s note: This is the first of an occasional series focusing on this year’s record-breaking pace of traffic deaths in Colorado Springs and efforts underway to reverse that trend. The series is being produced in conjunction with Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado Springs is on pace for another record-setting year in traffic deaths.
Last weekend, the number of traffic fatalities in the city in 2018 jumped to 32, 15 more than were reported at this time last year, which turned out to be the deadliest on record. There were 39 city traffic fatalities last year, surpassing the previous record of 35 set in 2013.
Fourteen drivers have been killed on county roadways this year.
“We’re on pace for a potentially record-setting year, and that’s not the kind of record we want to set as a community,” Colorado Springs police Lt. John Koch said.
To reverse the trend, the department is pursuing targeted enforcement to address the four driving behaviors that claim the most lives each year: speeding and aggressive driving, street racing, intoxicated driving and neglect for pedestrians.
One in every 33 drivers will be in a crash this year, the Colorado Department of Transportation estimates. The Gazette and news partner KKTV will examine the driving behaviors that police say most often lead to fatalities and explain what Colorado Springs police are doing to save lives.
Our periodic series will run throughout the fall, starting with a look at aggressive driving, which Koch says the department can’t eliminate with just arrests .
“People are dying on our roadways in this community, and it’s a community problem that we all have to work together to stop,” Koch said.
Overall, traffic deaths have been rising across the state since 2014, when 488 fatalities were recorded, and preliminary data from the CDOT shows no signs of slowing this year.
Through mid-July, state agencies recorded 311 roadway fatalities, just shy of half of the 630 pedestrian, motorcyclist, bicyclist and motor vehicle fatalities reported in all of 2017.
El Paso County led the way with 76 of those deaths, trailed by Adams County with 64 , Weld County with 62 and Denver County with 46, CDOT found.
“We can’t lay the blame for the uptick on Colorado’s population growth,” CDOT’s Executive Director Michael Lewis said in January. “This comes down to poor choices many people make when driving, from not buckling up to driving impaired or using their phones.”
Koch said he sees many drivers in Colorado Springs making those poor choices on a daily basis, and national insurance organizations are taking notice.
Two surveys have recently rated Colorado drivers among the worst in the nation, on par with drivers in cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York.
In 2016, the Seattle-based online insurance comparison site QuoteWizard ranked Colorado as the eighth worst overall driving state, based on rates of crashes, drunken-driving cases, speeding tickets and traffic citations. The survey also found Colorado drivers to be the worst in the nation when it comes to signaling, running red lights and wearing a seat belt.
And Colorado drivers maintained that bad reputation last year when a Nationwide Insurance survey found that drivers in the state often speed up suddenly, which was described as an indication of aggressive driving. That same year, a New Jersey nonprofit, Kars4Kids, contradicted Nationwide’s findings by ranking Colorado drivers the seventh most polite in the nation — more likely to let others merge in heavy traffic and be patient with tailgaters. That survey was based on responses from 50 drivers in each state, rather than thousands of insured motorists.
Koch couldn’t say whether Colorado drivers are worse than drivers in other states, but he knows officers see a lot of aggressive driving in the city and the rising number of fatalities proves it’s a problem.
Police, he said, are doing their part to prevent traffic deaths by deploying specialized units this summer to target speeding, aggressive driving, impaired driving and street racing. But the key to ending deadly driving, Koch said, “starts with your own driving behavior.”
“We all have times where we get in a hurry. We all have times when we’re rushing somewhere. We all have times where we have a road rage issue,” Koch said, asking that drivers take a deep breath and avoid the urge to press the gas.
Good habits, Koch said, “can not only save your life but the life of an innocent civilian driving down the road.”
