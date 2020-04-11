A man who tried to rob two Colorado Springs businesses within minutes of each other left both locations empty handed early Saturday morning, authorities said.

About 2 a.m., Colorado Springs police arrived at a business in the 1700 block of Jet Wing Drive for a report of a man trying to rob the store. He left without taking anything, a clerk told police.

Minutes later, officers received a second call about a man trying to rob a business in the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, about a mile away. The man was again unsuccessful and left, police said.

Officers were unable to find the suspect at either scene and said the investigation is still ongoing.

