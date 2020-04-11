police lights

AP stock photo

 rybindmitriy — stock.adobe.com//

A man who tried to rob two Colorado Springs businesses within minutes of each other left both locations empty handed early Saturday morning, authorities said. 

About 2 a.m., Colorado Springs police arrived at a business in the 1700 block of Jet Wing Drive for a report of a man trying to rob the store. He left without taking anything, a clerk told police. 

Minutes later, officers received a second call about a man trying to rob a business in the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, about a mile away. The man was again unsuccessful and left, police said. 

Officers were unable to find the suspect at either scene and said the investigation is still ongoing. 

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments