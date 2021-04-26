Police lights (copy)

Colorado Springs police found remnants of bomb materials after a portable toilet at a construction site exploded Sunday night, the agency said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dublin Boulevard where residents near a construction site reported the sound of a loud explosion.

The incident took place near Dublin and Academy boulevards, near a busy shopping district and an apartment complex.

There were no injuries nor further damage reported, and no other bombs were found in the area, officer said.

