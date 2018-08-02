A Colorado Springs police officer was "gravely wounded" in a shootout Thursday morning with a suspect who also was injured in the exchange east of the Olympic Training Center, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's office.
Officer Cem Duzel, a five-year veteran, was in critical condition. Duzel works out of the Sand Creek Division.
The suspect was identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31. His charges were not immediately available, the sheriff's office said.
Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Boulder Street and Union Boulevard at 2:48 a.m., according to scanner traffic captured on Broadcastify. One caller reported a man firing random shots but said he only saw the man place the gun in his waistband before walking east.
Shortly afterward, officers could be heard calling for medical help "now" for their fallen comrade. The Gazette is not identifying Duzel's reported injuries at this time.
The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries, reported the Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the investigation. "Don't know where he's hit yet," an officer relayed over the scanner after the shooting, assuring that the "suspect is down as well."
Police Chief Pete Carey said the suspect also was being treated at Memorial Hospital. He declined to answer more questions about the man.
