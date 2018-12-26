When Colorado Springs police decide to use their weapon, on average they hit their target about 40 percent of the time.
Since 2013, police have fired 122 rounds at suspects during various encounters in the city. At least 49 of those bullets hit their mark, meaning they injured or killed the person officers were shooting at, according to data turned over by the department in response to a records request.
The data did not include shots fired in three local incidents still under review: the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at Planned Parenthood, which remains under a gag order; the April 13, 2018, shooting in which officer Gerald Bellow Jr. is accused of unlawfully shooting at an armed home-invasion suspect; and the Aug. 2, 2018, shooting in which officer Cem Duzel suffered a head wound.
Colorado Springs Police Commander Pat Rigdon says the department doesn’t regularly track shooting accuracy or worry about reaching a particular percentage, they just train officers “to be the best they can possibly be” so that when those types of shootings occur “hopefully our training kicks in as much as possible and our officers make accurate shots.”
There is no standard hit-ratio to compare Colorado Springs police’s marksmanship with, but Emanuel Kapelsohn, one of the leading firearms and use of force experts in the nation, says he’d estimate law enforcement’s average accuracy rate around 20 to 25 percent.
“So if you have a 40 percent hit rate, that looks pretty good,” said Kapelsohn, who also is the vice president of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI).
This year, the department was slightly more accurate. Through August, officers have fired at suspects at least 30 times in eight different incidents. Fourteen of those bullets connected for an average 46 percent accuracy rate:
• On Jan. 19, during an active shooters situation involving Neal Joseph Arceneaux, two officers fired 6 shots, none of which hit the suspect.
• During the Feb. 5 shooting in which Deputy Micah Flick and suspected auto theft suspect Manuel Zetina were killed, a Colorado Springs police officers fired 5 times, and one of the shots hit Zetina in the back.
• On Feb. 9, an officer fired two shots at armed suspect Dennis Caldarelli, one of which hit and injured him.
• On March 12, city SWAT officers shot at Corky Lee Oliver 10 times after he threatened to kill his girlfriend, who he was holding hostage. Oliver was hit seven times in the head, shoulder, back and arm, and died of his injuries.
• On April 13, officer Gerald Bellow Jr. fired “several shots” at a fleeing burglary suspect, none of which connected, according to information obtained in court. Police could not say how many shots were fired because the case is ongoing.
• An officer fired six shots at burglary suspect Jese Paul Schlegel on April 25, five of which hit him in the shoulder, arm, chest and back, killing him.
• On Aug. 2, Cem Duzel and another police officer reportedly shot at an armed suspect, Karrar Al Khammasi, though police could not say how many shots were fired or hits made because the case is ongoing. But information shared in court indicated the officers could have fired as many as 8 times. Khammasi survived.
• On Aug. 17, an officer fired one shot at a group, including juveniles, accused of stealing a cellphone. No one was injured.
Ava Flanell, a local NRA firearm instructor and founder of Elite Firearms & Training, argues that even a 40 percent hit rate is “not great…100 percent is always the goal that everyone should aspire to,” but she also understands how unpredictable and complicated police shootings can be.
Some happen in broad daylight while others occur in the dark of night or in the harsh glow of a flashlight. Sometimes officers are standing still and other times they’re running after a suspect or ducking return fire.
Under those conditions, stress and adrenaline are high, which also can affect an officer’s accuracy — their perception is impaired, time slows, they struggle to judge distances and often lose function of some motor skills.
“With every single situation that involves use of force being completely different and fluid, it’s tough to write down a number and say this, this is the number that everyone should aspire to,” Flanell said. “A two-way gun battle involves much more than just aligning your sights and pressing the trigger. It involves escaping the situation while laying down fire at the suspect.”
Those are the variables which Kapelsohn said make it hard to draw conclusions from hit-ratios about marksmanship. Meaningful statistics would require comparing thousands of shots fired by a single department, and in cities like New York or Los Angeles, that’s easier to do.
For example, a 2008 RAND study found that between 1998 and 2006, the average hit rate for New York City police officers was about 18 percent; it recommended less target shooting at stationary objects and more real-life simulations.
But in Colorado Springs, where it took five years to log a hundred shots, the data can’t really speak to training deficiencies, Kapelsohn said. All departments can really do is continue to practice and hope that it pays off in the field, because the most successful departments, he said, are those that train frequently.
He considers the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team “the Olympic athletes of shooting” and says their hit-ratio is nearly 100 percent, but they also train constantly. He’s published his own standard of how frequently certain training should occur, but in general, he says it should be enough to make the reaction reflexive.
And that training has to include an element of stress to simulate the conditions experienced in real shootings, Kapelsohn said. That could mean imposing time limits, shoot-no shoot judgments, and other stressors, like scenarios where officers may not be able to use one of their hands.
Rigdon said the department’s training includes all of those things.
Currently, the Peace Officers Standards and Training guideline mandates officers qualify on firearms once a year, but Rigdon said the department requires that they qualify twice a year and train one or two other times at the range. SWAT officers train twice a month, he said.
Qualifying involves timed shooting scenarios from various distances while hitting the target at least 70 percent of the time.
Most officers meet that standard every time and those who don’t go through remedial training and qualify their second time around. Figures showing how often officers need remedial training were not immediately available, but Rigdon said no officers have ever been fired for failing to qualify, though some cadets have been booted from the training academy because of it.
Additionally, Rigdon said the department puts officers through simulation training on occasion, which requires them to react to threats seen and unseen, just like in real life. The training is recorded and can be played back to officers to show where mistakes may have been made and how to fix them. He considers it among the most valuable training they offer.
In the end, though, Rigdon said officers are still human, so he doesn’t expect they’ll ever reach 100 percent accuracy.
“We’re always going to see some of those physiological factors at play,” Ridgon said. “Rather than focusing on the number, we just ingrain (that training) in our officers and allow them the tools to make the best decisions possible.”
