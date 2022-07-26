Colorado Springs police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with mail theft, police said.
On June 17, three suspects entered the mailroom of an apartment complex and broke into the cluster of mailboxes, causing extensive damage. The suspects also stole mail from the boxes.
The first suspect is in his 30s or 40s, 5-foot-9 to 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing black pants, a green camouflage T-shirt, black tennis shoes, a black Under Armour baseball cap and tattoos covering his arms.
The second suspect is in his 20s or 30s, 5 foot 11 to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a long-sleeve mock turtleneck, white Nike shoes and multiple lavers of clothing under light-colored jeans torn in front. He also was wearing a stocking cap with orange writing and had a closely trimmed beard.
The third suspect is in his 50s or 60s, 5-foot-6 to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie with "Bulldog Athletes for life" on the lower back, black pants and a bandana on his head.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.