Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.