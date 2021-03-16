Colorado Springs police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating potential witnesses to a homicide they say took place in October.
Officers found the body of 37-year-old Chasta Rogers when they responded to a call about a disturbance near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said in a news release. An injured man was found near Rogers’ body. His injuries were not life-threatening and police say he is not a suspect in her death.
Investigators are seeking to identify two people who may have witnessed the incident that caused Rogers’ death. The potential witnesses, who were seen on security camera footage, are believed to have been at the 7-Eleven at 2350 Hancock Expressway at about 10 p.m., police said.
Police are also looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, that they are calling a “vehicle of interest” in the investigation.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.