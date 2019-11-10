Colorado Springs Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon road rage incident in which a man pointed a handgun at a motorist on the city's northeast side, near Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road.
The incident took place about 1:30 p.m., according to Colorado Springs Police. The motorist was leaving the area of a Walmart shopping center and driving east on Woodmen when a vehicle pulled up alongside.
A passenger in the second vehicle began to yell before he leaned out the window and pointed a black, semi-automatic handgun at the motorist, a police report said.
The motorist turned off the road while the other vehicle continued east on Woodmen, past Powers, police said.
No information was provided by police on what might have caused the incident.
The suspect vehicle was described as a newer, four-door pickup truck, according to police. The truck was "Penn State blue" in color, with tinted windows and possibly a hand grenade sticker on the rear window.
The person who pointed the handgun was described as a white or Hispanic male, 40- to 50-years old, bald and with a goatee, police said. He possibly had a tattoo on his neck and forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado Springs Police.