Colorado Springs police are requesting the public's help in locating potential witnesses and victims of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an adult and a child.
Angelo Ritter-Zwieg, 22, was found with child porn when he was arrested in March, police said Tuesday. He also was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
The alleged sexual assault of an adult occurred in February of last year but wasn't immediately reported. During the investigation, an additional victim was identified. Ritter-Zwieg communicated with one victim via a dating website and further contacted them via Snapchat, police said.
Those with additional information about Ritter-Zwieg's alleged criminal activity are asked to contact police at (719) 444-7000, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.