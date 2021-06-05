Colorado Springs police have identified the suspect in the shooting of one of its officers Friday night as Jacob Aaron Sedillo.
Sedillo, a 25-year-old from Colorado Springs, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release. Sedillo is 5-foot-11, approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Police said they intend to charge Sedillo with attempted first-degree murder.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, a Colorado Springs police officer conducted a traffic stop of two motorcyclists in the parking lot of 3010 N. Nevada Ave., police said. One of the bikers fired a gun at the officer, hitting him at least once before fleeing the scene. The second biker stayed at the scene.
The officer, whose name was not released, wasn't able to return fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators identified Sedillo as the biker who allegedly fired the gun and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Sedillo also has an open arrest warrant for motor vehicle theft, court records show.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information on Sedillo's whereabouts is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.