Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.