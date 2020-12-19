Colorado Springs police are looking for two females who allegedly took a woman’s purse in a shopping center parking lot before crashing their vehicle into a shopping cart corral as they escaped, according to a report.
Officers responded to a robbery call Saturday morning at the Target shopping center on Prominent Point in northeast Colorado Springs, police said. The victim said two females in a white Ford EcoSport SUV stole her purse and drove off, but not before crashing into the shopping carts and damaging the front left bumper.
As the officers were interviewing witnesses, the victim told them her credit card had just been used at a business about eight miles away, at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.
Police searched the business and surrounding area but did not find the suspects or their vehicle.
Witnesses told police that one of the suspects may have needed a crutch to walk.
Police said the suspects’ SUV matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week.