Police are looking for two people suspected of robbing a convenience store in northeast Colorado Springs early Saturday.
Officers responded to a 12:35 a.m. call about a robbery at a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard near North Union Boulevard. Witnesses told police that two people walked into the store and that one of them brandished a gun and demanded money.
The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
“Officers checked the surrounding area and did not locate the suspects,” an official said.