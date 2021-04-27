Police were looking for two men who allegedly robbed a bank in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a robbery call just after 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on West Garden of the Gods Road, west of Interstate 25, officials said. Witnesses told police two men walked into the bank, leapt over the counter and demanded cash.
The men never showed a weapon but threatened to use one if their demands were not met, police said.
After leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, the men drove away in a black SUV, according to police. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were announced.