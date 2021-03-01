Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of sexually assaulting his foster children and asked the public to come forward if they have more information about the suspect, law enforcement announced Monday.
Colorado Springs police arrested 46-year-old Joel Longshore in December on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, police said.
People with information about Longshore and unreported victims are encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. All information will be forwarded to Special Victims Section detectives, police said.