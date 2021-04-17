Police are looking for a suspect they say committed a burglary and a home invasion in separate eastern Colorado Springs neighborhoods Saturday.
When officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 1600 block of N. Murray Boulevard, northeast of the Citadel Mall, a victim told them someone followed her home, pushed her into her apartment, and held her and her husband at gunpoint. The suspect hit her in the head with the gun and took her purse before leaving, police said.
The woman’s injury did not require medical attention.
Police later learned that the same suspect broke into a house on Haven Circle. Officials did not say what, if anything, was taken from the second residence.
No suspect information was given, and no arrests were announced.