Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a teenager suspected of robbing a business in south Colorado Springs.
The boy held a gun up to a clerk Jan. 18 at the Circle K store at 6560 S. Academy Blvd. before running away with merchandise, police said in a news release Monday.
Police described the boy to be between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120-145 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.